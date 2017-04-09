‘We want all-India law against cow slaughter’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at an event held to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir in Delhi. (Source: PTI)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday strongly pitched for a law to be made across the country against cow slaughter and has also said that any violence in the name of cow protection defame the cause and the law must be obeyed. Bhagwat has also asked vigilante groups in the country to follow the law while adopting the cause of protecting the animal. Speaking at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir in Delhi, Bhagwat further said, “We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country.”

The RSS chief also pointed out that protection of cows should be continued by obeying the law.

(Story under development)