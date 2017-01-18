We are shocked; he is in an unstable state of mind: ND Tiwari’s nephew Manish Tiwari on switch to BJP

Shocked with this step by the nonagenarian, his nephew Manish Tiwari said that he has been misled into joining BJP by people who have ‘vested interest’.(Reuters)

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (a lifelong Congressman), 91-year-old N.D Tiwari ostensibly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Shocked with this step by the nonagenarian, his nephew Manish Tiwari said that he has been misled into joining BJP by people who have ‘vested interest’.

Commenting on Tiwari’s mental and physical state his nephew said, that as a consequence of his age he is in an unstable state of mind and body. Manish was sure about the fact that ND Tiwari was unaware of what he was doing. He said that Tiwari’s party switch has not been received well by the extended family.

ND Tiwari along with his son Rohit Shekhar joined the party in New Delhi in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah who greeted him with a bouquet.

The 91 year old politician was thrice the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and once of Uttarakhand. It is being alleged that that the Congress veteran was in touch with the BJP central and state ministers to get a BJP Legislative Assembly ticket for his son from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

However, Rohit Shekhar lashed out at the critics saying that his father was a forgotten member of the Congress and no respect had been shown by the party to his father.

Intriguingly, the father-son duo (ND and Shekhar Tiwari) who are now standing up for each other are the same duo who were fighting a paternity suit – ND Tiwari had refused to accept Shekhar as his son for decades. In, 2013 Rohit had filed a suit against his father who failed to accept him as his biological son. Following a verdict on the basis of DNA reports, the court declared Rohit as Tiwari’s biological son. Following this, ND Tiwari married his mother Ujjwala Sharma in a private ceremony.

Assembly Election 2016 has seen a lot of party switching with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s switch making the most publicity. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s switch from BJP to Congress and calling himself a ‘born Congressman’ had grabbed a lot of limelight. Besides Sidhu, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s daughter changed from Congress to BJP and made a U-turn back to her own party within 3 days of switch!