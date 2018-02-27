WBMDTC mulling exploration activities: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra today said the Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd is contemplating exploration activities in the western part of the state. (IE)

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra today said the Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd is contemplating exploration activities in the western part of the state. Mitra said it has obtained accreditation as an exploration entity from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and taken strides towards exploration and extraction of non coal minerals for generating incomes/revenues from sales proceeds. “WBMDTC (West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation) Ltd has become the allottee of Gourangdih ABC coal mine located in Burdwan district. The coal from this mine will serve the needs of SMEs (sector) of West Bengal,” he said.

Mitra said the state has received proposals worth Rs 1,97,857 crore in the manufacturing sector in the last three financial years. “Out of which (the amount), implementation work has started in 45 per cent cases worth Rs 89,549 crore. In the MSME sector, we have received proposals worth Rs 1,18,367 crore out of which work worth Rs 57,539 crore has already started,” the minister added.