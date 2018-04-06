WB Panchayat polls violence: BJP’s Shyamapada Mondal attacked in Bankura; shocking video goes viral

BJP leaders alleged that the workers belonged to ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

In shocking scenes, Shyamapada Mondal, a state secratary of Bharatiya Janata Party was dragged out of his car and thrashed by some people in Bankura. BJP leaders alleged that the workers belonged to ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. In the video, some people were seen gathering around Mondal’s SUV and attacking the windows with bricks. With their face covered, the miscreants pulled Mondal out of his car, pinned him on the ground and thrashed him brutally. Meanwhile, it was reported that more than 25 people have been injured in a clash between TMC and BJP workers during filing of nominations for Panchayat polls in Jalpaiguri.

The incidents come in continuation to yesterday’s violence during panchayat polls. The TMC and the BJP accused each other of spreading false information about violence during the filing of nominations. On the other hand, the saffron party alleged that TMC was trying to “gag democracy” in the state.

Speaking to media, Babul Supriyo, Union minister and BJP MP from Asansol, alleged that hundreds of BJP workers have been attacked by the TMC since then. TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee led a 10-member party delegation to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to meet Governor K N Tripathi and claimed that a TMC worker was injured in Bankura. “Give accurate information. Tell us how a TMC worker got injured in Bankura by the BJP and now he is battling death,” he was quoted as saying by PTI In a separate press conference, the saffron party showed images and a video of the purported attacks carried out on its workers in West Bengal.

“The state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, has told her party colleagues that she wants her candidates to get elected on half the seats without any election. That’s why the TMC and she are gagging democracy in the state,” Babul Supriyo told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. On the other hand, a BJP leader has filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking the court’s intervention to ensure that the BJP’s nominees are allowed to file nominations.

The violence has also been reported from Alipurduar district. One policeman and several workers of both TMC and BJP were reported injured in a clash outside the BDO office at Babughat.