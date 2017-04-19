Ways should be found to ensure that Azaan does not distrurb others: Ahmed Patel

Laudspeakers should not be used in such a manner that others are disturbed, he says. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has said that mosques should come out with ways to make sure that any call to prayer using loudspeakers does not disturb others. As per the report by ‘The Indian Express’, the political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi said that azaan is “necessary for namaz”, however loudspeakers should not be used in such a manner that others are disturbed. Clarifying his statement, the Congress leader also said that he was not of the view that loudspeakers should be stopped from being used in mosques.

He told tha paper, “I am not saying that. They should work it out in such a way that other people are not disturbed. For instance, in a 1 km radius there are five-six mosques. Ek azaan khatam nahin hoti hai, dusri ho jaati hain. Phir teesri (Before one azaan ends, another begins. Then a third)…. In Ramzan also, calls are given in the morning to remind the faithful of the time for starting roza… it is not necessary to say it three-four times. You can say it just once.”

When asked how could this be ensured that others are not disturbed, the Congress leader said that there is modern technology nowadays. People who offer namaz have applications in their mobiles with azaan clocks. Timings are fixed. There are watches, the Congress leader also said.

You may also like to watch this video

“In remote areas, where there is only one mosque and where people live scattered and people do not have access to all that…there you use loudspeakers”, Ahmed Patel added further.