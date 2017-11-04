Water level drops to 69% in major reservoirs across India

Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported better storage level vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year. (Representational Image: PTI)

The water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has gone down to 69 per cent of their total storage capacity from 70 per cent last week, according to an official statement. As of October 26, the water storage in the reservoirs was 109.878 billion cubic metres (BCM). It has now decreased to 108.373 BCM (for the week ending on November 2). The latest water levels in the reservoirs are 96 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, the Union Water Resources Ministry said in the statement. These are 96 per cent of the decadal average for the corresponding period, the statement said. The reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telanganahave reported lesser storage level than last year.

Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported better storage level vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year.