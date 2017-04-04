WATCH: Women employees foil bank robbery; beat up armed robbers

The footage shows the two women employees and a few other people beating up the robbers after the attempt to rob the bank failed. (Representative image, PTI)

A CCTV footage from an SBI branch in Haryana’s Gurugram shows two women employees foiling a robbery attempt on Tuesday. The footage shows the two women employees and a few other people beating up the robbers after the attempt to rob the bank failed. The video starts with two men entering the bank premises with the bag. They sat down and it looked like they were looking for something inside the bag hastily when they took out guns from inside them and charged into another room with the employees. The employees who were seen working in the video were then beaten up by these men, who tried looting the bank of all the available cash.

#WATCH: Two women bank staff members foil robbery bid by armed men, who were later thrashed by people in Gurugram, Haryana pic.twitter.com/xlIOFuUxpJ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 4, 2017



However, the bank employees then fought back and turned the tables on the robbers, pushing them into a corner by the advantage of sheer numbers and beating them up with whatever they could get their hands on. According to reports, the police was also informed about the incident, who came into the scene and thrashed the robbers, again. It is reported that the two robbers have been arrested. After the initial fight, the two robbers were seen trying to run away with the money but the women did not give up and resulted in their arrest.

It must be noted that the robbers were armed with guns and the employees were in a potential life threatening situation. While the women were undoubtedly brave in the face of such dire circumstances, it does raise questions about the security facilities of the bank and how two armed robbers manage to enter the premises without getting checked. If successful, this would have been a huge loss of property and possibly life/lives.