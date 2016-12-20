Watch: With shocked daughter, hubby watching, woman publicly thrashed in Akhilesh Yadav’s Mainpuri

The incident took place in full public view, as the woman, along with her husband, was beaten up in front of her daughter.

A woman was reportedly groped, beaten and harassed by some local thugs in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, Patrika and Dainik Bhaskar reported on Tuesday. The incident took place in full public view, as the woman, along with her husband, was beaten up in front of her daughter. In the video, the attackers can be seen thrashing woman with rods. The incident reportedly took place in Kishni area of the district. As per the report on Patrika, victim Vandana Devi came to market along with her husband Arvind Tiwari where a locale eve-teased the lady.

When Vandana opposed the man, identified as Anand Yadav, he started beating her with rods. All this happened in front of her daughter. Vandana’s husband was also beaten up. The entire incident was recorded by people in their smart phones. Now, a video of the gruesome beating is going viral in social media.

Here is the video by



At a time when elections are near, and UP’s Akhilesh Yadav government has been claiming that the state is safe for women, such an incident in Samajwadi Party bastion raises questions over law and order situation of the state. As per reports, the two men are absconding after the incident, while an FIR has been registered by police.

Police has conducted a medical examination and provided first-aid to Vandana. In another video of same incident, the woman was seen shouting at cops if they didn’t take appropriate action.