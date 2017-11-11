Watch: Why Maharashtra MLC Jayant Patil heckled Shah Rukh Khan and what really happened between the two?

This video is going viral on the internet.

The video shows Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckling Shah Rukh Khan. The video the is doing rounds on social media and has become a talk of the internet as people are wondering why the MLC heckled the superstar. Reportedly, Jayant Patil heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty. Actually what happened that Jayant Patil was to leave for Mumbai but he could not board his yacht as SRK was not coming out of it. MLC Patil later boarded his yacht by going through SRK's (as seen in the video). In the viral video, MLC Patil can be heard shouting at SRK, who was sitting on his yacht. Patil said, "You may be a superstar but that doesn't mean you have own the entire Alibaug."

Shah Rukh was in Alibaug on Nov 2 to celebrate in his birthday. Reportedly, when SRK boarded his yacht, at the same time MLC Jayant Patil also came on the spot to board his yacht to his home in Raigad, Colaba. As SRK was present there, a huge crowd gathered on the spot and it became difficult for Patil to board his yacht. And, this irked MLC Patil. Later, Patil boarded his yacht by going through SRK’s.

Here is the VIDEO:-

#WATCH: Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty (Mobile video) pic.twitter.com/lq5owiKZnw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday in Alibaug with close friends and family including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and son AbRam.