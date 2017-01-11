Watch: When PM Narendra Modi Demonetisation speech sounded like an Amitabh Bachchan dialogue to Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in Jan Dhan Sammelan (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that during his announcement of demonetisation scheme on November 8 2016, he sounded like Amitabh Bachchan delivering a dialogue in a movie.

He imitated Modi’s speech on that day, “Deshwasiyo… nahi …Mitron… Apne jeb mein haath dalo…” in Bachchan style. Gandhi said that Modi asked people of the country to just search their pockets for Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes only to tell them that they are nothing but paper now.

“Jaise Amitabh Bachchan ki filmon mein hota hai, dialogue, waisa dialogue Narendra Modi ji ne diya,” said Gandhi. “Give me your present so that I shall give you a shining India in the next 10 to 15 years,” Gandhi said hinting at Modi’s immoral decision which will harm many poor people in the coming years.

“This kind of shining India cannot be given by Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj or Rajnath Singh. It can only be given to you by me, Narendra Modi,” Gandhi said in his speech in Jan Dhan Sammelan on Wednesday.

ANI reportedf that he was addressing congress workers where he said that, “Narendra Modi ji ne socha jab Army surgical strike kar sakti hai, toh unhone gareebon, kisaanon pe kar diya.”

He also said that RSS and BJP are destroying the country and spreading hatred. After launching their demonetisation they are destroying the country, ANI reported.

He told the workers that people who in the name of Ram loot poor people (“Ram naam japna, gareeb ka maal apna”) – is the philosophy of of”a “suited-booted” government and this is what one needs to stand against.