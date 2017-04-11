WATCH When Narendra Modi got upset at a cutting Prabhu Chawla question

Narendra Modi shed his diplomatic stance to give an uncharacteristically cutting reply during an interiew with Prabhu Chawla . (You Tube/Aaj Tak)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the one one who likes to take things lying down or get pressured by the media so easily and that was made clear by him in no uncertain terms – take a look back at this standout exchange he had with a senior journo. This goes back to time when the BJP named him as the Prime Minister candidate, over-riding senior party man L K Advani’s ambitions. Media at that time was voicing concerns on how Modi, if he came to power, will be able to run the government with his pro-Hindutva image.

He was repeatedly questioned on whether he had any ‘regrets’, which was an indirect reference to the Gujarat riots that had happened under his watch. However, Modi managed to put up a staunch defence and give fitting replies to these pointed questions that were designed to trip him up into saying something controversial or to make him angry to elicit an even worse reaction. Modi’s reply consisted of saying that he was chosen as the chief minister of Gujarat by the people of the state and was just performing his job, for which he has no regrets.

However, he did shed his diplomatic stance to give an uncharacteristically cutting reply during an interview with Prabhu Chawla in the Seedhi Baat programme on Aaj Tak in 2014. The veteran journalist, who has managed to provoke many high-flying individuals with his pointed querries, asked him the same question. The nature of the question was such that Modi could not help but get angry and he even glared at Prabhu. After being asked on whether he had any regrets, Modi looked straight into his eyes in the video, then answered the question to which the journalists had nothing else to say except smile.