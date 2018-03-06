Watch: When BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya turned rockstar for Hasya Kavi Sammelan in Indore on Holi

The senior BJP leader attended a Hasya Kavi Sammelan in Indore on Holi dressed up like a rockstar. (Source: Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who is known for his controversial remarks was seen in a completely different avatar this Holi. The senior BJP leader attended a Hasya Kavi Sammelan in Indore on Holi dressed up like a rockstar. The images of his new avatar were posted on Twitter by Vijayvargiya himself. In these images, Vijayvargiya resembles late American rockstar Elvis Presley. “Aaj ka #bajarbattu kirdaar,” the caption of the image read.

Along with this, Vijayvargiya also posted a video of his act in which he can be seen shaking a leg holding a guitar on the stage while songs like ‘Saara Jamana Haseeno Ka Diwana’ and ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Rama’ are being played by the orchestra.

The fun didn’t end here as the BJP leader also tried to copy Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, giving crowds another reason to cheer.

This isn’t the first time when Kailash Vijayvargiya is making news for his amazing dressing style. Last year, he had dressed up as cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar but had landed up in a controversy by calling the Opposition leaders and Rahul Gandhi, members of the Kenyan cricket team.

In the past, Vijayvargiya has also dressed up as Chanakya, Lord Vishnu, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Lord Krishna, and Swami Vivekananda, showing his versatility.

He is otherwise known for his hard-hitting statements against political opponents as well as actor Shah Rukh Khan. Last year in August, he had triggered a controversy by calling West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee the mausi (maternal aunt) of terrorists.

“People are feeling ashamed of calling Mamata Banerjee ‘Didi’ in Bengal now because she is giving protection to the intruders. People will now stop referring you ‘Didi’ and will call you ‘Mausi’ (maternal aunt) of the terrorists,” he had said while alleging that the TMC chief helps terrorists to bring bomb and AK47 rifles from Bangladesh.

On Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Vijayvargiya had said that even though the actor lives in India, it seems like his soul is in Pakistan.