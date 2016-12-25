Watch : When Atal Bihari Vajpayee met a karyakarta called Narendra Modi

In a message along with the video Narendra Modi also praised the ailing leader for his warmth and affection. (Still from video)

In a video, while wishing Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today uploaded a video showing the way the former-PM had greeted him when he was simply a karyakarta of the party. In a message along with the video Narendra Modi also praised the ailing leader for his warmth and affection. In the video, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seen meeting his supporters in in an affectionate manner, thanking all for their wishes.

See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish, pic.twitter.com/qhw7W27MWS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

Earlier in the tweet, Narendra Modi prayed for good health for Vajpayee and also said that his exemplary service and leadership had a very positive impact on India’s growth story. Last year on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earned loads of criticism for making an unscheduled visit to Lahore to visit his Pakistani counterpart, while returning to India from Afganistan. Nawaz Sharif’s birthday also falls on the same day.

Later in the evening, Narendra Modi did make it a point to visit the ailing former PM. Because of illness, Atal Behari Vajpayee is very rarely if at all seen publicly.