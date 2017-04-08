WATCH When an ‘interruption’ made PM Narendra Modi, PM Hasina Wajed laugh

It was a spur of the moment occurrence that made PM Modi laugh and PM Wajed joined in the general laughter in front of the media and distinguished guests. (ANI)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed is on a momentous four-day visit to India that started Friday. The high-profile visit is expected to give a boost to bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh and will span everything from economic to security ties over the long term. The Bangladeshi PM met her Indian counterpart PM Modi at Hyderabad House today and the two leaders witnessed the signing of 4 agreements out of 22. However, a mirthful moment in time occurred just ahead of the joint statement that PM Modi and PM Hasina were to issue – it was a spur of the moment occurrence that made PM Modi laugh and PM Wajed joined in the general laughter in front of the media and distinguished guests. And what was that particular issue that broke the serious nature of the moment and made it an unforgettable interlude that really showed India and Bangladesh are partners not just in terms of pacts, but also in an informal manner too? Just as both the leaders climbed on top the stage and were prepared to make their respective statements a call was made, it is unclear by whom, that made PM Modi laugh and then gesture politely at PM Wajed to join him in front of the media for photographers to take their informal pictures. Have a look at what exactly happened that made both the leaders break out into laughter:

#WATCH: This funny moment happened live at Hyderabad House during PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s joint statement. pic.twitter.com/Z1D7AbB3eb — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

In the video clip, PM Modi is seen stepping down from the podium with the delegates standing a bit to the side. He also exchanged a pleased look with the minister in waiting to Sheikh Hasina, Babul Supriyo and other people standing there.