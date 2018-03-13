Watch viral video: Ex-Goa minister drives SUV on a beach, allegedly abuses at water sports operator

Pacheco said he had gone to the beach with SUV to pick an ailing friend as ambulances can’t be driven there.

A video showing former Goa Tourism Minister Mickky Pacheco driving an SUV on a beach is going viral on social media. Water sports operator Melroy Da Silva, who uploaded the video on social media, also accused Pacheco of abusing him. Pacheco said he had gone to the beach with SUV to pick an ailing friend as ambulances can’t be driven there.

As per the post, which also carried the video clipping on Facebook, Pacheco ran over a parachute owned by Da Silva’s company at Betalbatim beach on Sunday. Da Silva alleged Pacheco and his three friends attempted assault and repeated showed him middle finger.

“…Mickky and his three companions tried to assault me. Mickky even tried to run his vehicle over me,” Da Silva wrote in his Facebook post. However, Pacheco insisted that ambulances cannot be driven on beaches and that’s why he had to take the SUV there. “I was driving my jeep only to pick up a sick friend at Utorda. The jeep is four-wheel drive. Ambulances cannot be driven on beaches. Anyways, if I have broken a law by driving on the beach, I am ready to pay the fine. Why should this man confront me and point a camera at me?” Pacheco was quoted as saying.

As seen in the video clip, Pacheco was sitting along with male companions at the beach shack, with some bottles on the table. He then entered into an altercation with Da Silva. At one point, the former Minister even falls as he tries to fling a glass at Da Silva. However, Pacheco completely denied assault charge and said he would take legal action against Da Silva.

As per IANS, Pacheco has courted controversy a number of times. The former minister has made headlines for wearing bandanas to work at the State Secretariat, getting booked in criminal cases, including for alleged assault on government servants and extortion. In 2015, Pacheco was also sentenced to six-month imprisonment for assaulting a Junior Engineer of Electricity Department.