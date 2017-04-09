WATCH video: Sachin Tendulkar stops car, asks two boys riding scooter to use helmet

In the video, the two boys are trying to take a selfie with Tendulkar but he, in turn, says “Promise me one thing, next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?” (PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar asked two young boys to promise him that they will wear helmet when riding a two-wheeler. Sachin Tendulkar has joined in to make people aware about road safety as road accidents claim a number of lives in India. Every year there are many campaigns to make people aware about road safety, especially to two-wheelers where many people are seeing riding without a helmet. In this regard, in a video tweeted by the former cricketer, he is asking two boys to put on helmet whenever they are riding a two-wheeler.

In the video, the two boys are trying to take a selfie with Tendulkar but he, in turn, says “Promise me one thing, next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?”

The two young boys “promise” Tendulkar that they will use helmet after the Master Blaster asked them to promise it to him. While they managed to get a selfie with the cricketer, they promised him to use a helmet next time.

Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don’t ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2017

According to a OECD report, the road accidents are defined as a number of persons being injured or deaths occurred due to the accidents, whether they happen immediately or within a few days. The road vehicles include buses, coaches, trolleys tramways and other road vehicles. A road motor vehicle is a road vehicle fitted with an engine as the sole means of propulsion and one that is normally used to carry people or goods, or for towing, on the road. Road motor vehicles are attributed to countries where ever they are registered , while the deaths are attributed to the countries where they occur.This indicator is measured in number of accidents, number of persons, per million inhabitants and million vehicles.