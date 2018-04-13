  3. Delhi: PM Narendra Modi takes metro to inaugurate Ambedkar memorial

PM Narendra Modi on Friday boarded a metro train in Delhi, apparently to travel to city's Alipore Road where he is scheduled to inaugurate the Dr Ambedkar national memorial.

By: | Updated: April 13, 2018 6:03 PM
PM Narendra Modi, modi in metro, modi in delhi metro, delhi metro, modi delhi metro video, modi delhi picture, Ambedkar memorial narendra modi, ambedkar birth anniversary, narendra modi The memorial at 26, Alipore Road here was dedicated to the nation by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in December 2003.

Modi, on his way to the memorial, was seen taking selfies and interacting with the co passengers. 25, Alipore, is the place where Ambedkar had breathed his last on December 6, 1956. The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the memorial on March 21, 2016.

WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with metro commuters on his way to 26, Alipur Road

