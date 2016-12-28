Watch video: ‘Jungle Raj’ returns to Bihar, Lalu Prasad son’s supporters turn law breakers

Tej Pratap Yadav is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI)

In another display of political supremacy in the state, Bihar Health and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s supporters, today, violated laws in broad daylight. During a rally in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s supporters were seen skipping toll, near the airport, without paying tax. The Health and Environment Minister’s supporters had also violated road laws by riding bikes without helmets.

Criticizing the ‘jungle-raj’ in the state, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Mangal Pandey stated that the RJD leaders have a history of creating chaos in the state and this is another example of such incidence.

Bihar minister Tej Pratap’s supporters violated laws; Breaking laws and creating chaos is history of RJD leaders: Mangal Pandey, BJP pic.twitter.com/9EeKx77Ojl — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 28, 2016

While Tej Pratap Yadav is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the present Deputy Chief Minister of the state under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav had also been under heated controversies, with several political leaders accusing the RJD chief for running ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar.

Recently, Lalu had locked horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the implementation of the demonetisation policy, following which there had been a ban on currency notes. Reportedly, RJD had also sought the resignation of PM Modi for an improper implementation of the note-ban policy, resulting in the continuing public distress across the country.