WATCH video: Four gangrape accused arrested, paraded and thrashed by women on Bhopal streets

Four men who were arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old college student were paraded through the streets of Bhopal on Sunday and were thrashed by women passersby. The accused were arrested after the victim lodged a complaint with the Maharana Pratap (MP) Nagar police station in the city. Acting promptly, police had arrested four accused.

One of the accused identified as Shailendra Dangi is the victim’s senior in her college and had allegedly called the victim to a restaurant in the MP Nagar locality on Saturday. According to the victim’s complaint, after she met him, they had a fight over some issue. Shailendra snatched her cell phone and took her to his friend Sonu Dangi’s room near Apsara cinema, she told police. Sonu Dangi, Chiman Rajput and Dhiraj Rajput were already present in the room, according to the complaint.

Shailendra and Dhiraj threatened with dire consequences, and raped her, while Sonu and Chiman helped the duo, she told police. Subsequently, they let her go, but warned not to disclose the incident to anyone, she said. The accused are all said to be in their 20s. All of them have been booked for gang-rape as they were supposed to have acted with a common intention, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Sahwal said. IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape) and 365 (kidnapping) were pressed against them.

The accused confessed to the crime, DIG Choudhary said, adding that further probe is on. Defending the parading, Bhopal Inspector General of Police Jaideep Kumar said it has boosted women’s confidence, and they are now coming forward to lodge complaints in such cases. The parading has instilled a fear in offenders, he said.

This is not the first such instance in the state. It has been learnt that in recent times Madhya Pradesh has taken to parading habitual eve-teasers or those accused of sexual offences through streets, as a measure of deterrence. This stringent move came after the state government faced flak for an alleged increase in incidents of crime against women.