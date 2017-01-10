Watch: Video depicts street vendor peeling, slicing, coring & selling green apple within seconds

The video depicted the street vendor, in an amazing way, peeling, slicing and coring apples in the time span of just a very few seconds. (Video grab)

Making a major mark as the most trending topic flooding shares and likes in the social media platforms, in the country, a video of a fruit seller selling green apples went viral very soon it was posted. The video depicted the street vendor, in an amazing way, peeling, slicing and coring apples in the time span of just a very few seconds.

As reported by NDTV, the video of the vendor, shared on the social media on January 8, had received more than 7.7 lakh viewers and is claiming more views as of now. And the spectacular way the street vendor sells green apples in just a few seconds had made the shared video a hot topic for people generally active on the Facebook or Twitter.

In the 47-seconds long clip shared on social networking sites, the vendor is seen, using a special device that can perfectly peel and core the whole apple within seconds. As seen in the video, the each customer has to wait for about five seconds to get a green apple served to eat.

Amazed by the way the fruit-seller executes the whole process, and with many wondering the avaibility of the device he uses, the video had clinched major hits, as soon as it was posted, with several comments lauding the whole process.