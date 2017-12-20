Watch: Video clip of Jayalalithaa in hospital goes viral, released by TTV Dhinakaran camp before RK Nagar Bypoll

Video grab shows Jayalalithaa in hospital. The authenticity of video has not yet been proven.

RK Nagar Bypoll: A day before RK Nagar byelection, the TTV Dhinakaran camp of AIADMK (Sasikala) faction in Tamil Nadu has reportedly released an alleged video of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s last days in a hospital before she died. The authenticity of the video is, however, doubtful. The date of the video has not yet been revealed. The video of the late CM has been aired by several English as well Tamil News Channels and also gone viral on social media. In the video, the late CM can be seen sipping some liquid while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The video was reportedly released by a supporter of TTV Dhinakaran.

The Apollo hospital, where Jayalalithaa was admitted, has denied that it is an official video of the late CM. The hospital has, however, said the video could have made by one of Jayalalithaa’s kin. The video released just a day before the RK Nagar Bypoll may polarise voters in favour of Dhinakaran camp.

Video shared by one of the users on Twitter

Ever since the death of the late CM, several conspiracy theories about the late CM’s death have been floated. It has also been claimed by some that she could have been murdered while undergoing treatment. Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 had triggered political uncertainty in the state. She was widely popular in the state and hailed by supporters as Amma.

Earlier, doctors treating her had said the condition of late CM had initially improved after she was admitted to the hospital but later her condition dramatically deteriorated. A British doctor, Dr Richard Beale, the consultant intensivist from London Bridge Hospital, had dispelled rumors behind her death, saying the late CM was critically ill and “acute sepsis” led to her death.

On Tuesday, DMK leader MK Stalin had vowed to unravel the mystery behind Jayalalithaa’s death.

Reactions: Is the Jayalalithaa video authentic?

People are divided on social media about the authenticity of the video. Some even said it is an election gimmick by TTV Dhinakaran camp.

“Possibility of Morphing also can’t be denied. Her action makes me more sceptical. In this modern technological world, such graphics and morphing are easily possible,” wrote one user Saiganesh.

#Jayalalithaa clip looks fake. A robotic arm movement. Her legs and other hand shows no sign of movement and looks like it’s made of plastic. #Chennai #Apollo

Possibility of Morphing also can't be denied. Her action makes me more sceptical. In this modern technological world, such graphics and morphing are easily possible. #Jayalalithaa #TTVDhinakaran #RKnagarByElection http://t.co/Scp0EOE3CO — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) December 20, 2017

Disclaimer: Financial Express does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.