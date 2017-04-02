Watch: Uttar Pradesh Police official beat up an alleged drug peddler

A police official in the Baghpath district hit an alleged drug peddler mercilessly. (ANI)

Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking the Uttar Pradesh Police to improve the law and order, the cops in the state seemed to have taken their job much seriously. A police official in the Baghpath district of the state was seen hitting an alleged drug peddler mercilessly, the video of which is going viral.

Soon after taking over the helms of the state, Yogi Adityanath had a meeting with senior police officials and asked them to take steps to improve law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister had hit the ground running, starting from the anti-Romeo squad to imposing a ban on illegal slaughterhouses. In a review meeting in state capital Lucknow, he had asked the police officials to change their style of working so that the common citizens of the state are assured of security and criminals also remain in fear.

During the meeting, he also discussed recent incidents of hate crimes against African students in Greater Noida and also the bomb explosion in Sant Kabir Nagar and directed police officials to work on the plan to put the right strategy in place. He also asked them to go out for field visits, to familiarise themselves about the ground reality.

Yogi Adityanath, while stressing on the need to strengthen discipline in the police force, asked the police officials to keep a check on their team, so they can identify the black sheep involved with criminals and anti-social elements.

#WATCH Baghpat(UP): A Police official beats a man alleged to be a drug peddler pic.twitter.com/zQ8yrXXJRD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2017

“Identify the black sheep in departments who are acting in collusion with criminals and anti-social elements,” Adityanath said.

Considering that the Swachh Bharat scheme is such an important part of the BJP plans for the country, he also insisted that police officials must ensure that they keep their homes and offices clean.