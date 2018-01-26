Watch: UP junior education minister Sandeep Singh’s Republic Day speech goes viral, reason will surprise you

In a major goof up, a minister from Uttar Pradesh today said that India was celebrating the 59th Republic Day while addressing a program organised in Aligarh. (IE)

In a major goof up, a minister from Uttar Pradesh today said that India was celebrating the 59th Republic Day while addressing a program organised in Aligarh. Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of State for Education Sandeep Singh started his speech saying, “This year we Indians have gathered here to celebrate country’s 59th Republic Day.” The minister continued, ” Our leaders (who fought for Independence) strived hard for this…and now we are living in this as citizens having equal rights.” India, however, today celebrated its 69th Republic Day with great enthusiasm, hosting leaders from 10 ASEAN countries as chief guests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Republic Day celebration in 2018 would be “remembered through the ages.”

Marching contingents, strategic defence weaponry and colourful tableaux were on display as India celebrated its Republic Day with a grand parade watched by thousands of people along with ten ASEAN leaders who attended the event. Signifying India’s fast-growing strategic ties with ASEAN, leaders of all the 10 countries of the powerful bloc attended the parade at the majestic Rajpath which showcased the country’s military might and cultural diversity. The parade was commanded by Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. The supreme commander of the Indian armed forces president Kovind took the salute at the parade. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind (sic).”

Breaking away from tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a long walk on the Rajpath to greet the spectators after the Republic Day Parade today, amid cheers and chants of “Modi, Modi”. Sporting a saffron, red and green coloured ‘safa’, Modi waved at the crowd enthusiastically as he walked on the Rajpath with his security personnel trying to keep pace with him and his motorcade following.

The cheers grew louder as he went close to seating enclosures with the spectators waving back at him and jostling to get a glimpse of the prime minister. This is not the first time that Modi went past the security cover to greet audience.

While presenting the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime military decoration, posthumously to Air Force Garud commando Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala, President Ram Nath Kovind today appeared emotional at the grand R-Day event in New Delhi. Corporal Nirala laid down his life after gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district in November.