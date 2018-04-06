  3. WATCH: Unidentified persons hurl crude bombs at BJP workers in West Bengal

WATCH: Unidentified persons hurl crude bombs at BJP workers in West Bengal

In a shocking development, some unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at BJP workers in Murshidabad's Jangirpur of West Bengal.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 6:48 PM
crude bomb hurled at bjp workers, bjp workers attacked in west bengal, west bengal, west bengal bjp, mamata banerjee government, trinamool congress Screenshot from ANI video.

Here is the video of the bomb hurling incident:-

The incident happened when the BJP workers were going to file nomination for Panchayat polls.

(More details awaited)

