Watch | Tragedy caught on camera: Mumbai woman tries to board moving train, this is what happened next

On Wednesday, a near tragedy was caught on camera, when a woman narrowly escaped an accident at Mumbai Central Railway Station. The woman while trying to board a train slipped and fell in the gap between the platform and bogie as the train started moving.

On Wednesday, a near tragedy was caught on camera, when a woman narrowly escaped an accident at Mumbai Central Railway Station. The woman while trying to board a train slipped and fell in the gap between the platform and bogie as the train started moving. The passenger, however, fell into safe hands after she was rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and others present at the platform. In the video, the woman is trying to board the moving train and suddenly slips. But, fortunately, the RPF staff and people quickly react and manage to pull her out before she slipped under the train.

#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with some other people, saved a woman passenger’s life by rescuing her from falling, while she was boarding a train at #Mumbai Central Railway Station’s platform number 4 (21.02.18) pic.twitter.com/Kc3lCJ22nI — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

The footage shows that several people are running towards one end of the train as it slows down on the platform. The RPF staff and civilians are seen huddled together as they try to help the woman. The train then comes to a halt and people safely rescue her from the dangerous situation. The woman is then seen kneeling on the platform as people who saved her are gathered around her. As per ANI, the incident happened on Mumbai Central Railway Station’s platform 4 on Wednesday.

Mumbai has faced several incidents and accidents in the recent past. In 2016, a 52-year-old woman passenger accidentally slipped while trying to board a running train at suburban Borivali Station. The woman got stuck between the platform’s railing and the track, however, survived as the loco-pilot applied the brakes after onlookers raised an alarm. RPF jawans along with the help of the guard and other passengers rescued her. In another incident, a 26-year-old woman died when she tried boarding a train at Virar railway station but fell into the gap between the platform and the footboard.

According to data provided by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in response to the query, as many as 3,014 commuters died on the tracks on the western, central and harbour suburban services in the metropolis. Of the total number of deaths reported in 2017 across all the suburban stations (on all three lines), 1,651 persons (1,467 men and 184 women) lost their lives while crossing tracks. Besides, 654 passengers, including 58 women, died after falling from running trains.