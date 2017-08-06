WATCH: This thrilling video of Indian Army Tank racing in games will give you goosebumps

Tank Biathlon competition is an international event being conducted every year since 2013 at Alabino Ranges in Russia.

In a stunning show of its might and valour, India Army enthralled the audience of International Army Games where it took a part in a tank race competition along with China and Russia. Press Trust of India reports that the Indian Army fielded its T-90 Tanks in Biathlon commenced at Alabino Ranges on July 29. A total of 19 countries participated in the event. As per the reports, the Tank Biathlon competition is an international event being conducted every year since 2013 at Alabino Ranges in Russia. The 5-day show involves 28 different events which are organised in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. The Indian Army team has been participating in the competition for the past three years.

“This year, for the first time, the team would be participating with own T-90 tanks which have been shipped to Russia,” the Army was quoted as saying in a report by PTI. The participants compete in actual battle field conditions involving driving at high speed and entail switching from one mode of operation to another at a fast pace.

Watch | Indian Army in International Army Games in Alabino Ranges, Russia

Watch | Video in slow-motion

#WATCH: Indian Army participated in a tank race competition with T-90 tanks at International Army Games in Alabino Ranges, Russia pic.twitter.com/JObgDZZzON — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

Newsweek reports that no NATO nations are competing in the Russia-hosted event. Russian Army Chief Oleg Salyukov joked that these nations may that “maybe they are not ready” to face Russia. However, the Russian Army chief didn’t specify which countries had been invited. He added that current tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine are likely the cause for their not participating.