Watch: This swami wants Hindus to have at least 4 kids; here is the reason he gave

(Image Source: ANI/Twitter)

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj of Bharat Mata Mandir in Haridwar sparked a new controversy on Saturday by saying that every Hindu couple must have at least four children till the Uniform Civil Code is implemented to check “demographic imbalance”. While speaking on the second day of the three-day Dharma Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the senior seer said that the two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone, noting that India had lost those territories wherever Hindu population reduced, resulting in a demographic imbalance.

A video of this speech was shared by ANI on its Twitter handle. In this video, Swami can be heard saying that the government was insisting on a maximum of two children, but till the time the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, Hindus should have at least four children. India lost many of its territories wherever Hindu population reduces, he said. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video. Here is what Swami Govind Dev Giri said in his speech:

#WATCH Udupi: Swami Govind Dev Giri says ‘Every Hindu couple should have four children,so that Hindu population is stabilized ‘ (25/11/17) pic.twitter.com/vAkZGF6XJ1 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017

He added that in the past, India has lost many territories whenever the Hindu population reduced, resulting in a demographic imbalance. “We have seen that India lost those territories wherever Hindu population reduced, resulting in demographic imbalance. The two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone,” he said.

Talking about cow vigilantism, Swami Govind Dev said that some criminals were settling personal scores under the guise of ‘Gau Rakshaks’. “Gau Rakshaks are peace loving people. They have been defamed by some vested interests. Some criminals are settling scores under the guise of Gau Rakshaks,” said Giriji Maharaj. These statements came at a grand event that was attended by by over 2,000 Hindu seers, matt heads and VHP leaders from all over the country.