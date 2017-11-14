Watch: This man wanted to become ‘Baahubali’ by trying to mount elephant as Prabhas did but what happened next will make your jaw drop

Prabhas aka Baahubali has become an inspiration for millions after his stunt to mount upon an elephant by its trunk.

Prabhas aka Baahubali has become an inspiration for millions after his stunt to mount upon an elephant by its trunk. Although it was a scene to remember many forget that it was never performed in real life and went through a series of editing before the final scene was added to the movie. Amongst those crazy fans is one who belongs to Kerala was severely injured after he tried to become the Baahubali and went to kiss the animal by pulling his tusks.

The entire incident was filmed on a camera by one his friend who can also be heard warning the drunk man of not doing anything stupid. The drunk m an first tried to lure elephant by offering him bananas. After being happy that it was fed, the elephant allowed the man to kiss it on the trunk. However, the man grew ambitious and tries to mount the elephant through its tusks. His friend can be heard warning him of the outcome and shouting,”Don’t do it, you are drunk, don’t do it. The elephant will get mad.” The drunk man refused to listen. The footage shows, the irked animal then tossing him up in the air and he loses consciousness.

Here is the Video|



The entire incident was live-streamed on Facebook but deleted later. The police said that although he had seen the video that is said to be from Thodupuzha, they are trying to locate the men involved in the incident, as per the report by The News Minute.