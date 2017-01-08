Watch: Shocking video emerges of Railway Police mercilessly ‘thrashing’ specially-abled man

A specially-abled man was thrashed by Railway Police in Balasore (Odisha) for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. In a shocking video, the Railway Police is seen beating the physically challenged beggar on the railway platform. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

A specially-abled man was thrashed by Railway Police in Balasore (Odisha) for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. In a shocking video, the Railway Police is seen beating the physically challenged beggar on the railway platform. The officials were caught on camera beating up the man leaving him virtually shaking in desperation and fear. In the video, policemen are seen slapping and kicking the helpless man who was sitting on ground. The assault continued for a long time. The entire sequence was captured by a bystander.

#WATCH Specially abled man thrashed by Railway Police in Balasore(Odisha) for allegedly stealing a mobile phone (3.1.17) pic.twitter.com/niiqNo3gAV — ANI (@ANI_news) January 8, 2017

This is not the first time such an incident in which police personnel were involved has taken place. In another shocking revelation today, National Commission for Human Rights reported that in November 2015 at least 16 tribal women were allegedly raped and assaulted by policemen in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Holding the state government responsible for the crimes, the human rights body asked the chief secretary to answer why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the victims. Meanwhile, according to India.com, the National Human Rights Commission is yet to question 20 more alleged victims who are suspected to have suffered a similar fate.

The persecution by officials of specially-abled people is also seen in past instances. In Kolkata, a physically-challenged man was allegedly thrashed by a Railway Police Force constable at the busy Howrah station following which the constable was suspended on next day. The man was kicked and slapped. In another incident, a man was beaten to death for stealing a cellphone, and it was later found that the man murdered was mentally challenged.