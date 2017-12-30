Watch: Shocking! Man jumps before Yogi Adityanath’s convoy protesting against illegal mining

In a 17-second video, released by a news agency ANI, it is seen that the man tried to leap in front of the security vehicle of the chief minister’s convoy when it arrived. (ANI)

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man jumped in front of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The 30-year-old man made this attempt to draw Yogi’s attention to illegal mining allegedly being patronised by BJP leaders. The incident took place when Adityanath was heading to Lok Bhawan for an event. In a 17-second video, released by a news agency ANI, it is seen that the man who had camouflaged himself with the waiting media at the gate, tried to leap in front of the security vehicle of the chief minister’s convoy when it arrived. However, luckily security personnel caught hold of the man and handed him over to the Hazratganj police. Later the man has been identified as Shyamji Mishra who hails from Sonebhadra district.

The cars of governor Ram Naik, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and visiting Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were right behind Adityanath’s vehicle when the incident happened. The man has been identified as Shyamji Mishra of Sonebhadra district, police said. Police said that the man had tried several times to meet CM Adityanath but failed to do so.

The man said he wanted to tell Adityanath about the “illegal mining” being done in Sonebhadra “under the patronage of BJP’s Sardar legislator and BJP’s district president”. Mishra alleged that BJP district president Ashok Kumar Mishra and Sardar legislator Bhupesh Chaubey were getting illegal mining of sand and concrete done through their men, and the police was silent. He added that he and others have staged sit-in protests in Lucknow in the past but no one paid heed. He claimed to have evidence of the illegal mining. Mishra added that the permits, which cost Rs 2,200 each, were being sold in black for Rs 14,000 at the behest of the BJP leaders, while people are not getting enough construction material for their own houses.

