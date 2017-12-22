WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar reveals vision for India in Facebook post after speech disrupted in Parliament

Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, a day after his speech was drowned out by the din created by Opposition members in Parliament yesterday as they protested PM Modi’s remarks against former PM Manmohan Singh, posted a video message on Facebook detailing his speech in an interactive manner. (Reuters)

Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, a day after his speech was drowned out by the din created by Opposition members in Parliament yesterday as they protested PM Modi’s remarks against former PM Manmohan Singh, posted a video message on Facebook detailing his speech in an interactive manner. Sachin has urged that the nation be transformed from a “sports loving nation to a sports playing nation.” In the video, Sachin is heard speaking about his childhood and about the greatest gift that he received from his father, Professor Ramesh Tendulkar, “the freedom to play, the right to play”. Sachin says that he would be always grateful for that. Sachin, during his speech, said that he realises there are “pressing” issues to be heard in the country but he being a sports person would concentrate on sports, fitness and health. He says, people who have brushed aside these aspects (sports, fitness and health) should remember that it has deep impact on our economy and are interlinked. Sachin reveals that his vision is “A healthy and a fit India” and goes on to explain that India will emerge as the youngest average age nation by 2020 but this fact will not be supported by the phrase “India young hai, to fit hai”. He said this will be a myth.

Sachin reasons his views by asserting that India is the “diabetic capital of the world” with 75 million people affected by it and India also stands at the third rank in terms of obesity. Sachin further clarified his urge for a healthier nation and said that the economic burden of these diseases will restrain the growth of the nation and according to a UN report the impact on the economy for non-communicable diseases from 2012 to 2030 will be $6.3 trillion dollar. Sachin pleads that our country has to strive forward towards a healthier mindset and nutritious food habits that will help change the scenario.

Sachin revealed his father’s words and said that it is imperative the youth of India must change lifestyles otherwise an unfit and unhealthy nation is a “recipe for a disaster”. Sachin through the video proposes a three-pronged ‘I’ strategy – Invest, Insure and Immortalise. Sachin said that open places and grounds must be retained beside developing smart cities, the maestro proposed “smart sports cities” must also be constructed and requested Finance Minister Arun Jaitley via the video to keep aside a percentage of Corporate Society Responsibility (CSR) funds for this purpose.

Sachin said that sports should be at par with any other subject in school and proposed that students must be encouraged by the school authorities by providing them with extra marks or grades for representing school, district or state. Sachin says that HRD and Sports Ministry should work in tandem to achieve the goal of encouraging boys and girls alike and Indian women like Sakshi, Sindhu, Saina have shown what they are capable of. Sachin also suggests that the government besides sponsoring athletes representing India, must take care of its retired athletes at the state and district level as they are an asset to the nation and must not allowed to wither away in poverty.