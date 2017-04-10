WATCH: PM Narendra Modi takes Australian Prime Minister on a metro ride to Akshardham temple

The Australian PM along with PM Modi went to the metro station at Mandi House and together travelled in the Delhi metro. (ANI)

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is on a tour of India, met PM Narendra Modi and went for a ride in the Delhi metro. The Australian PM along with PM Modi went to the metro station at Mandi House and together travelled in the Delhi metro. Both the Prime Ministers were also seen taking selfies inside the metro. According to reports, huge cheers awaited the PM Modi at Mandi House as loud chants of ‘Modi Modi’ were heard as the Prime Minister boarded the metro with his esteemed counterpart from Australia. Both the Prime Minister arrived at Akshardham metro station, following which they were seen travelling in an e-rickshaw, as the common man calls it to the Akshardham temple. The national leaders were seen visiting the temple, where pictures of both of them offering prayers have emerged.

Earlier yesterday, both the Prime Minister hosted a joint press conference, where PM Modi had praised the Australian PM saying that his visit gave both the countries to shape new priorities in the strategic partnerships between India and Australia. The PMs also inaugurated a nano-biotech centre in Gurgaon, Haryana, terrorism where PM Modi said that India and Australia had made major strides in their bilateral relationships in the last few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed in the peace and stability the region stating that issues terrorism and cyber security and said that such challenges went beyond national boundaries of their regions and have to be dealt with mutual cooperation. Meanwhile, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull congratulated PM Modi for India’s initiatives in global solar alliances stating that both the countries would be joining their forces. He further said that his government would work towards providing excellent opportunities for Indian students in Australia.