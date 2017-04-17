WATCH: PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year-old girl in Surat

Indian PM Narendra Modi being garlanded during the Dedication ceremony of Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Surat on Monday to inaugurate the Kiran Multispeciality Hospital produced a special moment. During his way to inaugurate the hospital, the Prime Minister broke security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl. A video posted by the news agency ANI, showed that PM Modi stopped his car and opened the door to meet a little girl who was brought to him by the security personals. Watching this act, the crowd started to raise the slogans of ‘Modi’, ‘Modi’.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat. pic.twitter.com/vtLuleRMYV — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

While addressing the people at the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister said surveys across the world have time and again stated the importance of hygiene and his government’s Swachh Bharat mission is a part of promoting preventive healthcare habits. Praising Surat, he said the city has adopted the habit of cleanliness in such a way that they can be an example to other cities and added that he is proud of it.

“Labour is more valuable than money. I had said that I will also inaugurate the places where I lay foundation stones because I want to see work completed. This hospital (Kiran Multispeciality Hospital) is built on a foundation of hard work and family value,” the Prime Minister said. “I have become Prime Minister for everyone but Surat treats me like family. I cannot see the Prime Minister’s tag here,” he added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kiran Hospital in Surat. pic.twitter.com/WpEHTuTZ4J — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2017

He said that these people have known poverty and the pain of paucity, therefore they won’t sleep at night until they are satisfied that they have done as much as they could for the society. Many pharmaceutical firms are unhappy with my decision of cheaper stents, medicines. We have fixed the prices for around 700 medicines to ensure affordability for poor and this has upset big companies,” he added.

