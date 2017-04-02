WATCH: Piyush Goyal’s warning to UP power officials, ‘Be honest or resign’; video goes viral

Power Minister Piyush Goyal also said that there will be no compromise on quality, honesty, integrity and timely delivery of work. He added, “My officials are aware of this fact, and now, all the senior and junior officials of Uttar Pradesh have to keep this in mind.”(Reuters)

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on April 1, responding to the high level of corruption in the power department, warned Uttar Pradesh’s power officials to abide by new rules. He added that if anyone who finds it difficult to do so, is free to resign from the job. Goyal reportedly paid a surprise visit to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) with Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma. The video of the minister addressing the media has gone viral on social media. In the video posted by ANI on YouTube, we can hear him saying, “If any single person will take a bribe of even one rupee, then he will have to face the severest action, and if anyone doesn’t want to work in this new system, then he can give his resignation by Monday morning and go back home.” He added that accepting even a cup of tea is not acceptable.

Goyal also said that there will be no compromise on quality, honesty, integrity and timely delivery of work. He added, “My officials are aware of this fact, and now, all the senior and junior officials of Uttar Pradesh have to keep this in mind.” Goyal said that discrimination on the basis of caste and religion will not be encouraged in any case. He also warned the ministers to refrain from making loose comments. He said, “Everyone should focus on the work and should not pass any offensive comment.”

Recently, the Power Minister, at the World Conference on Environment 2017 said that human beings have been responsible for the climate challenge, saying they can address it ultimately. “It is time that human beings understood that climate change is a challenge caused by humans only and ultimately it is humans who can address it.” Goyal had said.