Watch: Pakistan Gen Pervez Musharraf caught dancing on ‘Dilli wali girlfriend’ track; video goes viral

Pervex Musharraf was dancing on Dilli Wali Girlfriend. (Reuters)

An undated video of former Pakistani president general 9 (retd) Pervez Musharraf dancing on Dilli Wali Girlfriend”from the Bollywood film Ye Jawani Hai Deewani has emerged and social media is aghast. The video was posted by a Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir on Monday.

Musharraf is facing charges of treason and murder. He imposed emergency rule in November 2007 in Pakistan,got judges arrested and is being tried for murder of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti and Ghazi Abdul Rasheed, who was killed during the operation on Lal Masjid in Islamabad which was carried out on the orders of Musharraf.

Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days? pic.twitter.com/9R5xVqLTHA — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirGEO) January 21, 2017

Around ten days ago Musharraf filed a petition seeking foolproof security in Pakistan. It said it is “neither safe nor advisable” for Musharraf to appear in person in the court due to security and medical reasons, Dawn reported. On January 13, he filed a petition citing “serious security threats” and wanted foolproof security to return to the country and appear in court.