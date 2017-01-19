Now, LCA Tejas, Rudra, Dhruv choppers set to add to Republic Day parade thrills

There likely to be 11 helicopters, 19 fighters, and four transport aircrafts which will attract the attention the public this year. (Tejas.gov.in)

The preparations for the Republic Day parade is on in full swing. The country’s indigenous designed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, as also helicopters Rudra and Druv will showcase a fly-past over Rajpat during this years celebrations. The last time that any indigenous airfare flew was HAL Marut in 1960s. Last year, the Indian Air Force acquired two Tejas LCA and one trainer aircraft which are likely to be manufactured by the HAL.

The IAF has already started its preparations for the occasion. Nearly 34 aircrafts of the air force will perform several steps during the Republic Day celebrations. During the function, MI 17 V5s will be flying in Ensign formation as soon as the Parade Commander reaches the saluting base in front of the President.

There likely to be 11 helicopters, 19 fighters, and four transport aircrafts which will attract the attention the public this year. Aircrafts which are participating in flypast this year are C130J Hercules, C17 Globemaster, Jaguars, MI 17 V5s, Su30, ALH Dhruv and MI-35. Like every year, this year also the full dress rehearsal will be done on January 23.

This year the chief guest of the function will be UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(With inputs from ANI)