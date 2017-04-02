Watch: One of four stalkers of Union Minister Smriti Irani apologises

Soon after being detained, all four were questioned at the Chanakyapuri police station. (ANI)

A day after being detained by the Delhi Police for stalking Smriti Irani’s car, one of the four accused apologised to the Union minister today.

Yesterday the police, acting on a complaint made by the minister, detained four college students for allegedly following her. She had filed a complaint in the Chanakyapuri police.

In her complaint, the minister had alleged that four youths followed her last evening when she was in her car and tried to overtake.

Speaking to the media, a Delhi Police official had confirmed that four students tried to overtake the minister’s car when she was crossing Moti Bagh flyover. “Their medical examination has confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood. They were returning from a friend’s birthday party in south Delhi and were roaming in the area for fun,” he said.

All four students were reportedly from Ram Lal College. Soon after being detained, all four were questioned at the Chanakyapuri police station.

#WATCH One of the four college students accused of tailing Union Minister Smriti Irani’s car, apologizes to the Minister pic.twitter.com/NDQINzgR2l — ANI (@ANI_news) April 2, 2017

Almost two years back, the then Minister of Human Resource Development had caught a spy camera in the changing room of a store in Goa, while she was on a trip with her family. The incident happened in one of the ‘Fab India’ store, after which the police registered and arrested the four accused. After recording her statement, the Calangute Police had not only sealed the store but also seized all hard drives with recordings from the spy camera. The accused were booked under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).