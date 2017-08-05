WATCH: Narrow escape for passengers as bus slips into gorge in Bageshwar of Uttarakhand

Earlier, the news agency reported that Gangotri highway (NH-108) in the state, near Laldhang and Chadethi, was closed after rains triggered landslides in the region.

In a close shave, 20 passengers escaped unhurt after their bus slipped into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar, ANI reported. Earlier, the news agency reported that Gangotri highway (NH-108) in the state, near Laldhang and Chadethi, was closed after rains triggered landslides in the region. The incessant rains have wreaked havoc in the state for the past few days with reports of five persons’ death on Friday. In the state capital Dehradun, four people have been reported injured after a house in Vikasnagar collapsed following heavy showers on Thursday. An ANI report said that water from an overflowing rain-fed Paniala Gadar entered many houses and washed away some people in the area. Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working in coordination with local authorities to evacuate those still trapped in the gushing waters and the houses.

In Kotdwar in Pauri district, the deceased have been identified as Lakshya Arora, Jyoti Arora, Shanti Devi and Ajit Kumar who lost their lives after their residences were hit by a flash flood triggered by excessive rainfall. Other parts of Uttarakhand like Dehradun and Rishikesh also witnessed rains, with the Regional Met Office warning of very heavy rains on Saturday.

#WATCH: Bus carrying 20 passengers slips into a gorge due to landslide in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand; All passengers rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/MQ2vQkA2gu — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017

In another unfortunate incident, ANI reported five people, including four Spanish nationals, killed in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. The incident happened after a mini bus collided with a container truck, killing four Spanish nationals, two of them women. While six others Spanish nationals were also injured in the accident. As per police, one of the passengers suffered fractures, while the others escaped with minor injuries.

A PTI report said that the Spanish nationals were on a visit to India to see development activities, initiated by the Rural Development Trust run by a group from Spain, in villages in Anantapuramu district.