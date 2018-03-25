Watch: Narendra Modi’s ‘3D Yoga’; his Trikonasana may give health goals before International Yoga Day

Ahead of International Yoga Day, volunteers make PM Narendra Modi 3D model practice Trikonasana

Ever since he came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very vocal about the benefits of Yoga. He has talked about the importance of yoga in daily life on several occasions. During his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi gave the clarion call for a ‘Fit India.’ With this movement, the prime minister wants to take the country forward on the path of fitness and wellness.

Your Yoga Guru – An animated version of PM Modi:

PM Modi said he was only a Yoga practitioner till now, however, a group of volunteers made him a Yoga teacher. Made by a team of volunteers, the prime minister was referring to a set of animated videos in which he can be seen practising various Asanas (positions). Like a teacher, PM Modi’s ‘3D avatar’ delves into minutest postures while teaching Yoga. He can be seen teaching every single asana (position) with all details.

During his radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister talked about the number of days left for International Yoga Day. PM Modi said, “Less than a hundred days are now left for the International Yoga Day which is on June 21.” Along with stress on Yoga, PM Modi talked about the importance of “Swasth Bharat” along with Swachch Bharat.

WATCH PM Modi do Trikonasana (Hindi)



WATCH PM Modi do Trikonasana (English)



As of now, these videos are in two languages only. However, plans are in place to make these videos available in multiple Indian and international languages.