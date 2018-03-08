Watch: Narendra Modi plays with children on International Women’s Day; you can’t stop smiling

PM Narendra Modi was in Jhunjunu, Rajasthan to celebrate Internation Women’s Day. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday flew to Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan to attend an event on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day’. International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8, and this year the theme is #PressforProgress. At the event, PM Modi interacted with the women who were present there. However, the highlight of the function was the prime minister’s interaction with kids. In a video posted by ANI, PM Modi can be seen holding a mic and playing with the children. PM Modi in the short clip is instructing the kids to keep jumping as high as possible and is enjoying the moment with them. He laterlets a few children speak on the mic he was holding and smiles at them.

Watch PM Modi plays with children

Modi also inaugurated a pan-India expansion of ‘Beti Bachao Beti-Padhao’ programme in Jhunjhunu. During the event, PM Modi said several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind through their impeccable work for the society. “They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you,” he tweeted.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi mentioned Kunwar Bai, who recently died at the age of 106. He said,”Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture.”

Modi added,”I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India.”

The PM also said that India was moving from women development to women-led development. “We are very proud of the achievements of our women’s power,” he said.