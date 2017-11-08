Watch: Narendra Modi govt releases 7.12-min video film on benefits of demonetisation, reveals how note ban was ‘for poor, with honest’

Today is the first anniversary of demonetisation.

Demonetisation, note ban anniversary: Today is the first anniversary of demonetisation i.e. note ban. In a historic decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 last year announced the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in a bid to combat corruption, black money, terrorism and fake currency. Now, on the first anniversary of note ban, Narendra Modi government on Wednesday released a 7.12-min video film citing the benefits of demonetisation and how India won the war against black money, corruption, terrorism, naxalism, shell companies, tax frauds to name a few. The video shows how PM Narendra Modi took the historic decision that no one took in the history of Independent India. The video shows that note ban was ‘FOR POOR and WITH THE SUPPORT OF HONEST PEOPLE’. The video lists out a number of benefits which a common man availed just because of demonetisation.

Watch: Here is the video:-

Earlier, on Tuesday, on the eve of its first anniversary of note ban (demonetisation), BJP had released a video claiming ‘how corrupt politicians lost as the nation won after demonetisation’. In the video, a woman is shown in the character of a corrupt politician. The politician looks so frustrated over PM Narendra Modi’s announcement on note ban. The video went viral on social media. The video sarcastically took on the corrupt politicians who were upset over the note ban decision.

Watch how corrupt politicians lost as the nation won after demonetisation. #DemoWins pic.twitter.com/fUDvxv1nR4 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 7, 2017

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called demonetisation a watershed moment. At the same time Infosys chief Nandan Nilekani has dubbed it as defining moment in India’s journey.

BJP has announced anti-black money day today with its leaders fanning out across the country to highlight the measure’s successes.