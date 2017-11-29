Watch: Mulayam Singh daughter in law Aparna Yadav dances to Padmavati song Ghoomar a la Deepika Padukone in Lucknow

Aparna Yadav dancing on Padmavati song Ghoomar. (Source: ANI)

About a month ago, the much-awaited Ghoomar song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati was released. The three-minute-long track had Deepika Padukone performing Rajasthani folk dance to perfection. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan while the lyrics are penned by A M Turaz and Rajasthani lyrics are by Swaroop Khan. In this song, Deepika reportedly takes as many as 66 twirls while donning her heavy attire and jewellery. The song, obviously, was an instant hit among the fans. However, just like the movie, it also ended up in controversy, with many people questioning why the queen was made to dance in the open.

Since then, Karni Sena has targeted the song, demanding a ban on the movie. Surprisingly, now a video has emerged, which quickly went viral, showing none other than the younger bahu of Mulayam Singh Yadav dancing on the same song. In this video that was posted by ANI on its Twitter handle, Aparna Yadav can be seen dancing to Ghoomar soong at a function in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. The act, as expected, raised quite a few eyebrows. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video. Here is the viral video of Aparna Yadav dancing on Ghoomar:

When the song was released, Deepika had called it one of her toughest sequences. “The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences I have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati,” she had tweeted.

This video comes at a time when widespread protests are being staged against the movie. Few states have even announced that they will not release the film. The makers of the movie even decided to delay the release voluntarily because of the same. The release of the movie, earlier scheduled for December 1, has been deferred. Activists of the Karni Sena, besides other groups, have been protesting against the movie, claiming the film “distorts” historical facts.

The film is presented by Bhansali Productions. It features Deepika as Rani Padmini, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.