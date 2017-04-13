WATCH: Moral policing debate between TV anchor and chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini Nagendra Singh Tomar turns ugly

TV Anchor Rahul Kanwal with Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Nagendra Singh Tomar.

In a debate over a recent moral policing case, things turned ugly and the TV anchor was forced to ask the leader to leave. On April 12, anchor of a famous TV news invited the chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini Nagendra Singh Tomar to talk about the latest Meerut incident. The debate started on a normal note but soon things started to take a turn towards the worst. TV anchor Rahul Kanwal questioned the president if the Hindu Yuva Vahini Nagendra Singh Tomar and said, “Who are you guys, who are peeping in someone’s bedroom?” This question by Kanwal was focused on the Hindu Yuva Vahini’s action when they barged into the house of a couple and assaulted the boy on suspicion of ‘love jihad’.

Nagendra Singh Tomar replied to this question in a furious and defensive way. While their was no way out of the debate, the two continued to ponder over the issue and no questions were really answered.

Watch the heated argument between Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Nagendra Singh Tomar & @RahulKanwal on #NEWSROOM pic.twitter.com/sFbpwj0S4F — India Today (@IndiaToday) April 12, 2017

On April 12, activists of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Yuva Vahini barged into the house of a couple in Meerut and allegedly roughed up the Muslim man on suspicion of ‘love jihad’. Reportedly the right wing activists dragged the duo to the nearby police station, as they found out the Muslim man with a woman belonging to a different religion. Reportedly, Nagendra Singh Tomar, the head of Yuva Vahini in western UP, demanded action against the couple and alleged that the man was trying to convert the religion of the woman. He said, “I have asked the police to take strict action as the Muslim boy was romancing with a Hindu girl in the house. He wanted to convert her religion. I also insist on taking strict action against the landlords, who give rooms on rent without proper verification.”