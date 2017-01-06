WATCH! Man-animal conflict: Fierce Hyena enters Madhya Pradesh village, shocked residents flee

To the shock and horror of residents a fearsome hyena entered a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district even as people were seen walking around the street. (Source: ANI)

In yet another man-animal conflict due to forest land disappearing near even tier III cities and rural areas, that turned very dangerous for inhabitants of a village, was recorded by a cell phone totting person who captured the entire sequence of events. To the shock and horror of residents a fearsome hyena entered a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district even as people were seen walking around the street. The animal seemed confused and kept going back and forth. A crowd gathered instantly and started shouting and screaming warnings to each other, but this confused the hyena even more. To the din was added the barking of dogs and the presence of buffaloes who too panicked and made things worse. A particularly brave-heart dog even attacked the hyena and forced it to run out of the village.

Problem could be that the state of confusion of the hyena may well stem from the fact that it was rabid. If that is the case, the danger for residents and the animals that it may have bitten is not over.