Watch: Lalu son Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to ‘beat’ Sushil Modi; Bihar Dy CM reacts

Tej Pratap is seen threatening to beat Sushil Modi during his son’s wedding at the latter’s residence. (ANI)

Tej Pratap Yadav, former health minister of Bihar and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has threatened to beat up Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. In a video that has emerged, Tej Pratap is seen threatening to beat Sushil Modi during his son’s wedding at the latter’s residence. Issuing a threat to the Bihar deputy CM, Tej Pratap said amid cheers from his supporters, “We are not scared and our fight will go on, will enter his house and beat him up. If I go to his son’s marriage I will expose him.”

Responding to his threat, Sushil Modi said, “He is frustrated and threatening to disturb my son’s wedding. Why is he bringing politics into this? I had respectfully attended weddings of Lalu ji’s children. Lalu ji must talk to him.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a day after Bihar BJP unit chief Nityanand Rai spoke of “breaking fingers and cutting hands raised in opposition to PM Narendra Modi”, former state chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi dared the ruling party to do so.

Rabri also spoke on the case against her. Pointing out that neither she or any member of her family members would respond to calls from CBI or ED, she said that probing agencies must visit her residence if they want to interrogate her in the land-for-hotel case.

On his part, Bihar’s former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad is the only leader who can keep the Opposition united. Whenever there was an attempt to suppress Lalu, he has always emerged stronger.

In the meantime, Nityanand Rai apologised saying that “wrong meaning” was derived from his statement, he tweeted, “Whatever I said at the function was by way of using proverbs. Still if some people are offended by my remarks, I apologise”.