Watch: Karnataka shocker! Congress leader Narayanswamy threatens to set government office on fire, sprinkles petrol with officials inside

Karnataka Shocker! Congress leader Narayanswamy throws petrol in government office, threatens to set ablaze with officials inside

Karnataka: In a shocking video from Karnataka that is doing rounds on the social media, Congress block president of KR Puram constituency, Narayanswamy can be seen going on a rampage at a government office in the presence of officials inside the building. In the video, he can be seen splashing petrol all across the office of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The video also shows him threatening the government employees to get out of the office. He said that he doesn’t have all day and will set the office ablaze with the officials inside the office premises if they don’t move out quickly. The incident is said to have taken place on February 16. However, the shocking part is that four days hence, no police complaint has been filed against the Congress leader who is believed to be a close aide of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

As per TV reports, the Congress leader took this step after the officials couldn’t complete some paperwork which he gave to them. As per initial reports, this didn’t go down well with Narayanswamy. He is said to have given several warnings before barging into the municipal corporation office. More details are awaited on the incident. The video comes up days after Karnataka’s Congress MLA NA Haris’s son Mohammad Haris Nalapad allegedly thrashed and threatened a man in a pub in Bengaluru’s UB City.

Another instance of ‘Goonda Raj’ | No end to VVIP mindset in Karnataka | Ground report by @dpkBopanna #TNExclusive pic.twitter.com/ALvjMhrE3h — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 20, 2018

The development which comes ahead of the crucial state assembly polls in the state might as well give an impetus to the BJP’s ‘Goonda Raj’ jibe on Siddaramaiah’s government.