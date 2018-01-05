Watch: Jignesh Mevani attacks Dalit icons BR Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, Mayavati; video goes viral

Jignesh Mevani’s remarks on Dalit icons sparks fresh row

Dalit leader and Gujarat Legislative assembly member Jignesh Mevani is facing a backlash for purportedly making negative comments against Dalit icons BR Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and Mayawati. In a video that is going viral on social media, he said the Lift Wing parties who wish to form a society with no class and no caste, are natural allies of Dalits. He went on to say that if Bhim Rao Ambedkar had a different view on this, then my view is different from his view. He added that whatever Lenin, Marx or Ambedkar has said is not ‘pathar ki lakeer’ (ultimate). In a veiled attack on Kanshi Ram, he said the identity politics played by a very big leader of Uttar Pradesh for 20 to 25 years has brought things to this stage, I won’t name him, you all must have got it. He also attacked BSP supremo Mayawati, saying that “why don’t people point fingers at Behen ji, who acts like the lord of Dalits. She was campaigning for Narendra Modi during the Gujarat riots. Why didn’t anyone say that ‘Blue aur Bhagwa (Saffron) ek hai, saare fountain fake hai’.”

Watch Jignesh Mevani’s controversial video:

Jignesh Mewani may be darling of communists & Sardesai but when he undermines Ambedkar ji,insults Kanshiram ji (video) & attacks a woman Dalit CM of UP, Ambedkarites like Vaman Meshram,Dalits & Bahujan Samaj makes its voice heard – see this video – http://t.co/gzpT5CdvzX pic.twitter.com/R0XTXHigV4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 5, 2018

Mevani’s comments have drawn sharp reactions from many leaders and people on social media. Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala shared the Mevani video on his Twitter account along with the caption – “Jignesh Mewani may be darling of communists & Sardesai but when he undermines Ambedkar ji,insults Kanshiram ji (video) & attacks a woman Dalit CM of UP, Ambedkarites like Vaman Meshram,Dalits & Bahujan Samaj makes its voice heard.”

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, has condemned the statement made by Mevani and called it disappointing.

Mevani is in news these days for allegedly making provocative speech in Pune recently. On Thursday, Pune police filed an FIR Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their alleged “provocative” speeches during an event in Pune on 31 December. Both leaders were charged for allegedly creating a rift and spreading disharmony between the Maratha and Dalit communities.

Mevani, the newly-elected MLA from Gujarat, and Khalid had attended the “Elgar Parishad”, an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on 31 December.

PTI reports that according to a complaint filed by city resident Akshay Bikkad, Mevani and Khalid allegedly made “provocative” speeches at the event and their remarks were aimed at creating disharmony and rift between the communities, which led to the violence in Bhima Koregaon on 1 January.