Watch: In Yogi Adityanath’s UP, BJP leader threatens, scuffles with police for stopping son’s car

The incident brings major blow on Adityanath’s claims of bringing good governance in the state.

In a shameful incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut scuffled with policemen for asking his son to remove tinted glass. The on duty cops, who reportedly stopped BJP leader Sanjay Tyagi’s son’s car after noticing a layer of illegal film on its glasses and hooter, were threatened and thrashed by politician in broad daylight. When policemen asked Sanjay’s son Ankit about the glass and hooter, he reportedly called his father and started misbehaving with cops. After some time, Ankit’s father Sabjay arrived, who too, scuffled with cops and dragged out his son out of police vehicle. The police, after sometime left Ankit under political pressure.

Watch video here:

Days ago, another incident was reported in UP’s Ghaziabad, where a youth, who allegedly called himself a relative of state minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, misbehaved and threatened cops. The incident comes even after newly appointed UP Chief Minister Adityanath had cautioned his partymen to behave properly. However, it looks like that not all of them is following UP CM’s instructions.

Before coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi had prominently raised the issue of ‘hooliganism’ of Samajwadi Party leaders in the state. The two leaders had vowed to bring law and order situation in place in the state. Now, the BJP leader who is seen misbehaving with cops, is alleging police officials of misbehaving with him.