Watch: In viral video, BSF jawan makes heart-rending appeal to PM Narendra Modi

The brave soldiers of our country are the pride of the nation. They are the backbone of our country’s defence system, they guard the borders day and night, fighting in horrendously difficult conditions on borders in a dismal state to ensure the public can sleep safely, celebrate festivals and otherwise go about their lives peacefully. But unfortunately the ‘backbone’ is being affected due the pathetic condition being made worse by corruption and graft that deprives them of adequate food even and the uncaring attitude of their superiors. The video posted by Jawan Tej Bahadur of 29 battallion on his Facebook page, exposed the poor state of affairs in the Armed force which reflected the hardships soldiers face every day due to the corrupt practices of their own officers.

In the the video that soon went viral, especially as it was addressed to PM Narendra Modi, the jawan suggested that not only are common footsoldiers exposed to the security threats emanating from across the border, they are also subjected to humiliation and insults from their own side. Even when it comes to their daily meals, they are deprived of adequate nutrition as the food is both substandard and insufficient. In fact, at times, the jawan said, they even have to sleep on an empty stomach. However as per the latest update, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter and said that he saw video of BSF personnel and have asked the Home Secretary to seek a report from the BSF at the earliest and take appropriate action.

The jawan spoke out in a serious manner about the travails in his life and even expressed the fear that because he was speaking out, he may well be killed. The jawan even recorded the living conditions at the frontlines as proof. The video revealed that the jawans were treated with half-baked chapatis and inedible daal in their lunch. In the video, Bahadur questioned, “It must be looking very beautiful in the picture. But I want to tell you that our condition here is very pathetic. In these difficult conditions, we are honestly doing our duty. But what we are not getting is sufficient food to eat. How can we do our duty then?” However, Bahadur does not blame the government, but the officers for this pathetic condition. The jawan has appealed to the people of India to share the video so that it reaches the government. It remains to be seen what action the authorities now take.