Watch in video: Lion attacks car in Karnataka’s Bannerghatta National Park

Lion attacking an SUV in Bannerghatta Biological Park of Karnataka. (YouTube)

The safari turned shocking for a group of visitors in Bannerghatta Biological Park of Karnataka when their vehicle was confronted by a lion and a lioness, post which it was attacked. None of the visitors was, however, injured. The whole incident was captured in a video shot by another safari driver following the SUV that was attacked in the park. The video shows an SUV was passing slowly by the national park in order to get a glimpse of the lioness and it was stopped when a huge lion appeared. However, much to the surprise of the visitors, the lioness went straight in front of the car and the lion attacked it from behind. He tried to climb on the vehicle and bite the rear window. Soon the lioness moved aside and the driver moved the vehicle. Luckily, the glass of the car didn’t break by the time from the lion’s attack, resulted in the safety of all the visitors.

The video that has gone viral, put the question on the safari driver. It can be clearly seen in the video that the lion first observed the car, then as the driver did not leave, the lion then attacked them. The video has received over thousands of views on video sharing channel YouTube.